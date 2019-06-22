Surat girl who cracked NEET, JEE Mains, AIIMS, JIPMER, chooses research on mental illness at MIT, USA

Image Source : ANI Stuti Khandwala chooses research on mental illness at MIT, USA

Stuti Khandwala hit the headlines after she cracked four toughest entrance examinations NEET, JEE Mains, AIIMS, JIPMER, has decided to pursue research on mental illness at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA.

The MIT, which is ranked number 1 by QS University Ranking 2019, offered her admission with 90 per cent scholarship. Stuti opted to take degree program at the premier US institute on mental illness.

While speaking to ANI, Stuti said, "I have secured a 90 per cent scholarship offer from MIT, I will finally be doing research there for the next four years. I want to do research in mental illness so that I can work for the country's upliftment."

The 18-year-old girl had secured 10th rank in AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) entrance exam, 71st rank in NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), 27th rank in JIPMER entrance test and passed IIT JEE Mains with 99.91 percent. She also secured 98.7 percent in the Class 12 board exam and topped the Rajasthan Board in Science Stream.

She had started her preparation for the entrance examination three years ago in Kota, Rajasthan. She took coaching classes in Allen Career Institute.

(With inputs from ANI)