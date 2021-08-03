Meghalaya MBOSE 10th, 12th results 2021: Check SSLC, HSSLC results release date and time

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE MBOSE 10th, 12th results 2021 will be announced on August 5

Meghalaya MBOSE 10th, 12th results 2021: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the result of class 10, class 12 Arts on Thursday (August 5). As per the board, the SSLC (class 10) result will be announced at 11 am, while HSSLC (class 12 Arts) result on 10 am.

The students enrolled for both the board exams can check the result through the website- mbose.in. "There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the Covid-19 situation," the official notification mentioned. This year, MBOSE is one of the few boards to have conducted Class 12 exams in the state.

MBOSE 10th, 12th results 2021: When and where to check

Students waiting for their class 10, 12 results can check their scores by logging in with their registration number at 10 am by clicking on the link provided here:

mbose.in

megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE 10th, 12th results 2021: How to check

Visit the homepage of the Meghalaya Results — megresults.nic.in Click on the link that reads- 'Result of SSLC, HSSLC exam 2021' A login window will be displayed on the screen Fill in the credentials Your Meghalaya 10th, 12th results will be displayed on screen Download it, take a printout for further reference.

The Meghalaya Board earlier announced the results of class 12 science and commerce examinations. A total of 80.93 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam successfully.

