Manipur govt cancels Class 10, 12 board exams

The Manipur government on Wednesday announced cancellation of class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state-run schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A state in this regard was also issued by the Council of Higher Education Manipur (COHSEM), which conducts the class 10 board examinations, and the Board of Secondary Education (BOSEM) that conducts the class 12 exams.

"In view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid-19 pandemic and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it is hereby notified... that the High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2021 is cancelled," the BOSEM said in a statement.

In another statement, COHSEM said, "The higher secondary and class X1 exams, stand cancelled."

Further, it said that the modus operandi of the award of marks, certificates of the students shall be done with due approval of the government.

The CBSE and CISCE have already cancelled the board examinations at their affiliated schools. Subsequent to the announcements, the state government constituted a 14-member committee to frame an alternative evaluation mechanism for the assessment of the students. The committee was asked to present its report to the government at the earliest.

