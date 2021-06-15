'Cancel Board Exams': Over 4,500 Assam students write to CJI amid Covid risk

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'Cancel Board Exams': Over 4500 Assam students write to CJI amid COVID risk

Over 4,500 students from Assam on Tuesday wrote to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana seeking cancellation of state board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 due to the risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic. In a 63-page letter, students have also alleged "discrimination" by the Assam state board, which has decided to go ahead with offline examinations amid a raging pandemic.

"We feel ourself to be more unfortunate because when other state boards and state governments, taking into consideration the safety of students have cancelled their respective exams, our state board and state government have decided to conduct exam in physical mode," the students stated.

"Like any other student, in order to prepare effectively for our examination, we also need mental stability and peace. But when most of the board exams have been cancelled, we feel neglected, insecure and discriminated because of the irrational, unreasonable, arbitrary and unconstitutional decisions of our government, which has also incapacitated us to study effectively and prepare for our upcoming competitive exams like NEET, CLAT, JEE and other university entrance exam. These entrance exams require adequate preparation and thus time for preparation will be limited if our board exams are conducted in the month of July-August," the letter elaborated.

Further batting for "equality" and "right to life", students cited several examples to back their case.

"When the other boards have cancelled their examinations, imposing physical mode of board examination would be against the principles of equality. At a time, when the other boards have chosen to give more importance to the life and safety of the students, if our board is allowed to conduct examination, won’t it be violation of our right to equality? While other boards have accepted that conduction examination during this Covid-19 period could be drastic, won’t it be violation of our right to life, if our state is allowed to conduct examination through physical mode," the letter read.

The students said that there are 45,000+ active Covid-19 cases in Assam, as on date of writing of the application. "However, despite this our government is still thinking to put the student’s life in stake by conducting offline examination."

"We have held numerous online protests, filed many representations requesting the Government to end the dilemma by cancelling the examinations. However, we have not received any response to our applications and hence we are left with no other option but to approach My Lord through this application," they said.

The students further asked the CJI to intervene in the matter and pass necessary directions to the state government to cancel the board examinations. They also urged him to issue orders for publishing the result as soon as possible, by adopting similar methods which have been adopted by CBSE, ICSE and other state boards.

