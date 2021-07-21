Maharashtra FYJC Class 11 admission process begins, check CET exam details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apply till July 26 through the website- cet.mh-ssc.ac.in

Maharashtra FYJC 2021: The admission process for the Maharashtra first-year junior college (FYJC 2021) has started. The interested candidates can apply through the official website- cet.mh-ssc.ac.in till July 26. The online application process window was opened on July 20.

This year, Maharashtra State Board will be conducting Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to the first-year junior college. The CET will be held offline on August 21 in MCQ format, the question paper will be based on class 10 syllabus and of 100 marks.

Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad informed through her tweet, " CET (optional) for admissions to FYJC will be held on August 21. The entrance test is to ensure uniformity and comparability in FYJC admissions & to ensure fair play for students across all boards. Details of the optional test are given below."

"The exam will be held offline in MCQ format. Equal weightage out of the 100 marks will be for questions from the subjects of Eng, Maths, Science & Social Sciences," the education minister informed.

For details on Maharashtra FYJC admissions, please visit the website- cet.mh-ssc.ac.in.

