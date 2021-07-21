Maharashtra TET 2021 exam dates announced, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check the schedule of Maharashtra TET

Maharashtra TET 2021: The dates for the Maharashtra state teacher eligibility test (MAHATET 2021) has been announced. As per the schedule, the TET 2021 exam will be held between September 15 and December 31.

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad in her tweet said, "here's an opportunity for candidates aspiring to make a career in teaching. We've permitted the Maharashtra State Council of Examination to conduct the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET, 2021) between September 15 and December 31. More than 10 lakh aspirants are expected to appear for MAHATET which is being held after a gap of two years. I'm confident that this will lead to an increase in employment opportunities for bright young teaching talents."

Over 10 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the TET exam, which will be held after two years. The last TET was held in 2019. For details on state teacher eligibility tests, please visit the official website- mahatet.in.