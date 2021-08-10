Haryana D.El.Ed Admit Card 2021 released: Check Direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana has released the Haryana DElEd Admit Card 2021 at bseh.org.in.

Board of School Education, Haryana has released Haryana DElEd Admit Card 2021 on August 10, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the DElEd examination can download the admit card from the official website of BSEH on bseh.org.in. The DElEd exam 2021 is going to be held for both years. The DELED first-year exam is going to be held on August 19 across the state for the academic year 2018-20, 2019-21, and 2020-22, as per the official notice.

The DElEd exam is going to be held following the Covid-19 protocols issued by the state government and the central government. The SOPs include mandatory use of face masks, use of sanitisers, maintaining social distancing and thermal screening of all students and examiners, and other non-teaching staff.

Haryana DElEd Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org Click on login link available on the home page Enter the login credentials and click on submit Your admit card will be displayed on the screen Check the admit card and download it Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

