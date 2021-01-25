AP EAMCET 2020 Phase 2 Seat Allotment to be released today. Get direct link

Image Source : PTI AP EAMCET 2020 Phase 2 Seat Allotment to be released today

AP EAMCET 2020: The Department of Technical Education, Vijayawada released the AP EAMCET 2020 second phase allotment result on Monday at 6 pm on the official website -- apeamcet.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the admissions are advised to visit the official website to check the results. They can also click on the direct link provided below. The candidates should know that the direct link will get activated only after the release of the result.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, AP SCHE had started the counselling process in October 2020, for admissions to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses under various BE, B.Tech, and Pharmacy courses on the basis of the AP EAMCET 2020 examination.

Steps to check the AP EAMCET 2020 2nd phase allotment list online?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the AP EAMCET - apecet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the AP EAMCET 2020 Phase 2 allotment link

Step 3: Check your details in the allotment list PDF which will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the allotment list for further reference

AP EAMCET 2020 second phase allotment result - Direct Link (To be activated)

Latest Education News