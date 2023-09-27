TS TET Result 2023 announced on tstet.cgg.gov.in, check direct link, and other latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS TET Result 2023 download link available on tstet.cgg.gov.in

TS TET Result 2023 download link, Manabadi TS TET 2023 result download link: The Telangana State Department of School Education has declared the results of the state-level Teacher Eligibility Test, or TS TET 2023 today, September 27. All those who appeared in the exam can check their scores on the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in.

The State Level Teacher Eligibility Test, or TS TET 2023, was conducted on September 15 in two shifts: morning (9.30 to 12 PM) and afternoon (2.30 PM to 5 PM). The exam was conducted across various exam centers in the state of Telangana. The board has already released the answer keys on its website on September 23. The candidates were allowed to raise objections until September 23. After that, the final answer keys were released based on the objections filed by the candidates. Today, the exam authority has uploaded the results on its website. Candidates can download Manabadi TS TET 2023 result by following the easy steps given below.

TS TET Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of TSTET, tste.cgg.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS TET Result 2023 download link'

It will take you to the login page where you need to enter the registration number given on the hall ticket

TS TET Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download TS TET Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download Manabadi TS TET 2023 Result 2023

According to the data, a total of 2,69,557 applications were received for paper 1 this year, while 2,08,498 applications were received for paper 2.

Paper one is conducted for both DED and BED candidates, whereas Paper 2 is exclusively open to BED candidates. Previously, only TET 2023 paper 2 was offered to BED candidates. From the last year's exam, the BEd candidates are allowed to appear in the Paper 1 exam as well. These changes were implemented in accordance with the suggestions given by the National Teacher Education Council. B.Ed. applicants were allowed to submit applications for two papers during this year's TET.

What's next?

Students who have qualified for the above tests are eligible to teach in any school as a school teacher. Those who applied for the paper 1 will be viewed as eligible to teach classes 1–5 and will get a certificate stating the same. On the other side, the candidates who applied for paper 2 will be allowed to teach classes 6–8, and that will also be mentioned in their certificate.