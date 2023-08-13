NEET UG 2023 counselling: Round 2 seat matrix released at mcc.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2023 counselling round 2 seat matrix released

NEET UG 2023 counselling, NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat matrix, NEET UG 2023 counselling vacant seats: The seat matrix of the second phase of the National Eligibility Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET UG2023) counselling process has been made public by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates can check the seat matrix at the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

The seat matrix list has been released in the form of PDF containing number of vacant seats. According to the list, more than 500 seats have been added for the second round. The Medical Counselling Committee has also uploaded the clear vacancy list for NEET UG counseling 2023 round 2.

The second round of NEET UG 2023 choice filling is underway. Applicants can review the list of courses and vacant seats. Applicants have until August 15 to finish the selection process. After this, the committee will announce the result of seat allotment on august 18, as per official schedule.

NEET UG counselling 2023: How to fill choices for round 2?

Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in Click on the NEET UG 2023 Click on the registration link It will take you to the login window Enter your roll number, password and fill out your choices, preferences in the next window Lock the choices and submit Take a printout of the acknowledgement

What after results?

The candidates will get an opportunity to submit their documents online by August 19 after the seat allotment results. The candidates will have to report to the designated college between August 20 and 28 for further admission process.