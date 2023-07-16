JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 4 seat allotment result to be declared today on josaa.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JoSAA 2023 Counselling Round 4 Seat Allotment result today

JoSAA Counselling 2023, JoSAA Counselling 2023 round 4 seat allotment result link: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is all set to release the results of the fourth round of counselling today, July 16, 2023. All those who applied for admission to various institutes through JoSAA counselling can check their scorecards from the official website of josaa.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the results will be uploaded after 5 pm. All the candidates have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates.

How to download JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 4 seat allotment list?

Visit the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 4 seat allotment list' It will take you to a login window where you need to enter your JEE Main application number, password and click on login Check and download JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 4 seat allotment list

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 4 seat allotment list: What's next?

After the declaration of JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 4 seat allotment results, the candidates will have to complete the online reporting process, which includes payment of the counselling fee and documents upload latest by July 19, according to the official schedule.

Candidates can submit a request for withdrawal of their seat or exit from the seat allocation process from 10 am on July 18 till 5 pm on July 19. The fifth round seat allotment list will be issued by July 21.