Jamia Millia Islamia: Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin elected as Chancellor of varsity

Jamia Millia Islamia: Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin has been unanimously elected by the members of the Anjuman (Court) of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) as the Chancellor of the university. He has been elected for a period of five years from March 14. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin succeeds Najma Heptulla. Heptulla completed her five-year term as Chancellor of the university last year.

The meeting of the Court was held on Monday where the important decision was taken. There are 45 members in Jamia Court, including three Members of Parliament. Jamia Millia Islamia said that an illustrious leader with meritorious and laudable credentials, the 53rd al-Dai al-Mutlaq, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, is head of the one-million-strong global Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community since 2014.

Mufaddal Saifuddin, who leads by his exceptional examples has dedicated his life to the betterment of the society at large with a special focus on education, environment and socio-economic aspects, the Jamia university administration added.

Programmes by Mufaddal Saifuddin

The university official said that the most lauded global programmes overseen by Mufaddal Saifuddin include the Saifee Burhani Uplift Project, Turning the Tide, Project Rise, FMB Community kitchen work towards the eradication of hunger, reduction of food waste, protecting the environment etc. Acclaimed internationally, he is committed to making positive contributions to society, producing ideal citizens and establishing amity, peace and harmony, the official added.

Saifuddin has been honoured with a number of prestigious awards

Mufaddal Saifuddin has been honoured with a number of prestigious awards and accolades. He has been featured in the 500 Most Influential Muslims list. A citation was read in the celebration of his contributions in the US House of Representatives at the US Capitol. He is received as a reverent state guest in several countries.

Alumnus of the world-famous Al-Azhar University and Cairo University

He has been a distinguished alumnus of the historic Dawoodi Bohra educational institute Al-jamia-tus-saifiya in Surat. He is also a well-known alumnus of the world-famous Al-Azhar University and Cairo University, Egypt. He inaugurated a new campus of Al-jamia-tus-saifiya in Mumbai on February 10, 2023.

A prolific writer, Mufaddal Saifuddin, has authored the annual treatise over the last five years. He has brilliant and insightful Arabic, Urdu poems to his credit.

Mufaddal Saifuddin has written excellent literary pieces and poems

He has also written excellent literary pieces and poems in the community's vernacular, Lisan al-Dawat. He has been doing philanthropic work in the country and across the world. He introduced sustainable agricultural systems, enhancing local infrastructure and providing equal access to education to both girls and boys in Yemen.

(with inputs from IANS)

