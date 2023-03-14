Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Students protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia, demand CUET for admission

Jamia Millia Islamia : A section of students staged a protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia demanding admission in all courses through the CUET exam. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was introduced last year for admission to graduate and post-graduate courses by the University Grants Commission (UGC). However, earlier this month, the JMI announced that it will stick to its own admission process.

RSS-affiliated ABVP staged the protest

"We are gathered here to protest against the non-adoption of CUET. When every central university has adopted it then why is there an issue with Jamia," a student Ashutosh said. The protest was organised by RSS-affiliated ABVP.

The protesting students, holding saffron flags and placards saying 'End the admission scam' and 'Bring CUET', raised slogans demanding the adoption of CUET for all courses. The students also claimed that PhD scorecards have not been given by the university yet.

Earlier, JMI decided not to implement the CUET for admission

Earlier this month, JMI decided not to implement the CUET for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses except for 20 programmes, citing a lack of time to change the university rules, a senior official said Friday.

CUET for 20 courses this year

Twenty courses including B.Sc.(Hons) Physics, B.Sc.(Hons) Chemistry this year will allow admission through the CUET, 10 more than the last academic year. Recently, UGC asked the JMI to implement CUET UG from the academic session 2023-24 in all courses.

