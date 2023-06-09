IGNOU TEE June 2023 admit card out, Here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : IGNOU IGNOU TEE June 2023 admit card

IGNOU TEE June 2023 admit card: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the June 2023 Term End Examination result on its website. Candidates who enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs can download their hall tickets from the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in using their credentials on the login page.

The June, 2023 Term-end Examinations of the University is likely to commence on 01st June, 2023 and conclude on 06th July 2023. The exact date and time of the exam is given on the admit cards. Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets followed by the easy steps given below.

IGNOU TEE June 2023 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'IGNOU TEE June 2023 admit card' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your enrollment number, program code and other required details. IGNOU TEE June 2023 admit card will appear on the screen Download and save IGNOU TEE June 2023 admit card for future reference

Candidates are advised to download IGNOU TEE June 2023 admit card and carry it along with a valid identity proof on the day of the exam. Candidates will have to report at the exam centre one hour prior to the exam as no entry will be given after the due time. Candidates should note that there might be last minute changes in the exam centre due to unforeseen circumstances. In such cases, the university will take the necessary steps to address the situation.