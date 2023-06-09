AP ICET 2023 Result to be announced SHORTLY, check expected date, and other latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP ICET 2023 Result to be declared soon

AP ICET 2023 Result: Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) will soon release the Integrated Common Entrance Test ( AP ICET) result. Candidates who appeared in the Integrated Common Entrance Test ( AP ICET) can download their results through the official website of cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Earlier, the result was expected to be declared on June 8, 2023. However, the confirmation on the release of the result date and time is still awaited from the board. According to media reports, AP ICET 2023 Result will be declared anytime. Once released, candidates can download AP ICET 2023 rank cards from the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

AP ICET 2023 was conducted on June 24 and 25 at various exam centres and the provisional answer keys are already released on the official website. Candidates were allowed to raise challenges against the AP ICET 2023 answer key till May 28. The board will release the final answer keys along with the result. This exam is being done to admission to first-year MBA and MCA programmes for the academic year 2023-24.

Those who score above the AP ICET 2023 cut-off will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. The validity of the AP ICET 2023 rank cards will be for one year (Academic Session 2023-2024).

AP ICET 2023: Where to download AP ICET 2023 result?

cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

AP ICET 2023: How to download?