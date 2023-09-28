GATE 2024: Registration closing tomorrow at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, check exam date, how to apply, and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GATE 2024 Registration window will be closed tomorrow, September 29.

GATE 2024 registration, GATE 2024 exam date: The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, will conclude the online registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024, tomorrow, September 29. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at gate2024.iisc.ac.in before the closure of the application window.

According to the official schedule, the last date for submitting the applications along with the late fee is October 13. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their applications online.

GATE 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website of GATE, gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Click on 'GATE 2024 Registration'

Register yourself before proceeding with application process

On successful registration, proceed with the application

Upload documents, pay application fee

Download GATE 2024 application process and save it for future reference

GATE 2024: Registration fee

All other category candidates: Rs. 1,800

Female SC/ST/PwD: Rs. 900

GATE 2024: Application form correction

After the application procedure, the exam authority will open the correction window. This step will allow candidates to edit their details entered incorrectly while filling out the forms. However, the candidate should note that they will not be allowed to edit all the details. The window for GATE 2024 application form correction will open on November 11.

GATE 2024: Exam Date

GATE 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 3,4,10, & 11, 2024 at various exam centres. The candidates will be able to download GATE 2024 admit cards from January 3, 2024. The details regarding the same will be shared in due course of time.