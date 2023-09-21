GATE 2024 registration date extended, apply now!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GATE 2024 registration date extended at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

GATE 2024 registration, GATE 2024 registration form: GATE 2024 application form: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has extended the last date of registration for GATE 2024. According to the latest schedule, the registration date for GATE 2024 has been extended from September 29 to October 13. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so before the closure of extended date of registration window.

The late fee will also be applicable during the extended period from September 30 to October 13. The exam authoruity has scheduled the entrance exam on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024.

GATE 2024 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of GATE, gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'GATE 2024 registration'

Register yourself first and then proceed with the application process

Upload documents, pay application fee and click on submit

Take a printout of the GATE 2024 registration form and save it for future reference

GATE 2024 registration fee

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs. 1800 and the candidates from SC, ST, PwD, and female groups will have to pay Rs. 900.

On behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, the exam is being administered by IISc Bengaluru and seven IITs, including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee.

A total of 30 test papers, including full papers and sectional papers, will be set for GATE 2024. Applicants will have the choice to take one or both of the two exam papers that are permitted in a combination. After the results are announced, the scores will be valid for three years.