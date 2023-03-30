Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Card 2023 OUT; Direct link, steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bihar BEd CET admit card 2023 download link active

Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Card 2023: Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has issued the Bihar B.Ed Combined Entrance Test (B.Ed CET) 2023 admit card today, March 30. The candidates who have applied for the exam can download their Bihar B.Ed CET admit card through the official website-- biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

To download the Bihar B.Ed admit card, candidates need to enter their login ID and password. The B.Ed entrance exam is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The examination will be held for a duration of two hours in which candidates will have to answer 120 multiple choice questions (MCQs).

How to download Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Card 2023?

Aspirants can download the Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Card 2023 by following the simple steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in or lnmu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that says, 'Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Card 2023'.

Step 3: Now enter the Login ID and password in the given spapces.

Step 4: Submit details and Bihar B.Ed admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for further use.

Direct Link: Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Card 2023

Bihar B.Ed CET 2023: Exam Pattern

The Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 question paper will comprise of five sections- General English Comprehension (Regular and Distance Mode) OR General Sanskrit Comprehension (Shiksha Shastri), General Hindi, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, General Awareness and Teaching-Learning Environment in Schools.