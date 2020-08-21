Image Source : PTI Hold JEE, NEET exams after Diwali: Subramanian Swamy

Amid a rising furor over conducting JEE and NEET exams amid COVID-19 concerns, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday sought the entrances to be held after Diwali.

Swamy said he has conveyed concerns of students to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. "Since the number of new COVID-19 cases have soared to 70,000 per day, it is in the balance of public interest that Education Ministry approaches the CJI court at his home and seek an adjournment to November after Deepavali," Swamy said in his tweet.

"I have already tweeted as well as conveyed to Education Minister that JEE, NEET exams should be after Deepavali. Minister is holding an emergency meeting. Let us see. I was asked to intervene by you all at a very late stage after SC had delivered its judgment," Swamy said in another tweet.

The Supreme Court had on Monday dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations, which are scheduled to be conducted in September, amid a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases, saying the precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.

