17 BAMS/BHMS doctors file plea in SC; seek to quash All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)

As many as 17 BAMS/ BHMS doctors have filed a petition with the Supreme Court, seeking to quash the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (“AIAPGET”)-2020. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 29, 2020. The petition, filed and drawn by Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, cites the spiraling number of coronavirus infections to seek the cancellation of the exams.

The exam notification comes less than two months before the actual examination, the petitioners have said, adding the exam centers for the entrance test are also not sufficient.

The petition further argues that frontline doctors will be deprived of an opportunity to appear for the examination given the situation caused by the pandemic.

Many of the aspirants are already in quarantine or infected with the virus, the petitioners point out.

"Due to the fact of already being infected by COVID-19 or due to being in quarantine presently, many Doctors (including many Petitioners herein) will be deprived of appearing in the aforesaid AIAPGET- 2020 on 29.08.2020, which will be in flagrant violation of their fundamental right to equality, as enshrined within Article 14 of Constitution of India," the petitioners stated.

The petitioners also state that the notification does not take into account the plight of candidates from States ravaged by floods, among other grounds.

Meanwhile, thousands of AYUSH university students have taken to social media and are demanding the postponement of medical exams, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

