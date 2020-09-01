Image Source : FILE UPSC CDS (II) 2019 Final Exam Result declared. Check toppers' list

UPSC CDS II 2019 Final Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result for the Combined Defence Services (II) 2019 exam. A total of 196 candidates have qualified the CDS II examination held in September 2019. According to the official release, a total of 100 candidates have qualified for the Indian Military Academy, 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.

Suresh Chandra has topped the exam for admission to Indian Military Academy, Shaurya Ahlawat has topped for admission to Indian Naval Academy and Parvesh Kumar has topped for Air Force Academy.

Candidates who appeared in the UPSC CDS II 2019 examination can check the merit list through the website- upsc.gov.in. “However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019,” the UPSC release mentioned.

UPSC CDS II 2019 Final Result: How to download

1. Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the result link

3. A PDF will open

4. Download the UPSC CDS II result and take a print out for future reference

