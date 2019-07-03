UPCATET Counselling Result 2019: Seat allotment for first round to be announced today, Check at upcatet.org

UPCATET counselling result 2019

UPCATET Counselling Result 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture & Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) counselling 2019 result for the first round seat allotment will be announced today. Candidates who had appeared for the UPCATET counselling 2019 are advised to check the official website upcatet.org for details.

The UPCATET 2019 results have already been declared for the test. Many candidates have appeared for the exam. After the declaration of the result, the candidates will have to appear for the counselling process will be done in the online mode only.

UPCATET Seat Allotment Result 2019: Here's how to check-

The candidates who have been waiting for the result declaration of the first counselling can get the result by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website-- upcatet.org.

On the homepage, Click on the link which reads-- 'seat allotment result link'.

Click on result.

On clicking the link of the result, the candidates will be able to check the result of the seat allotment.

UPCATET Seat Allotment Result 2019: Important information-

The candidates need to know that the result will only be made available in the online mode and they can check the result from the official website i.e., upcatet.org only. After the result, the candidates will have to pay the fee which has been scheduled from July 3 to July 7. The process of document verification will be carried out from July 4 to July 8.