UP Board Class 10 Result 2020: Riya Jain of Baghpat tops Class 10 exams. List of top 10 scorers

UP Board Class 10 Result 2020: The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) on Saturday announced Class 10 Board examination results. Scoring maximum marks in the high school examination, Riya Jain from Baghpat, has emerged as the topper in UP Board Class 10 exams in 2020.
Riya Jain has scored 96.67 per cent marks in Class 10 board exams. While Riya Jain has topped UP Board Class 10 exams, Abhimanyu Verma with 95.83 per cent and Yogesh Pratap Singh with 95.33 per cent have secured second and third positions respectively.
In UP Board Class 10 result 2020, the overall pass percentage stood at 83.31 per cent.
In 2020 UP Board exams, a total of 56 lakh students were registered for the examination out of which around 5 lakh students had skipped the exams. Out of the 56 lakh students, over 30 lakh students registered for UP Board Class 10 exams while over 25 lakh registered for intermediate Class 12 examinations.
UP Board Class 10 Result: List of top 10 scorers
|Rank
|Student Name
|Marks out of 600
|1
|Riya Jain
|580
|2
|Abhimanya Verma
|575
|3
|Yogesh Pratap Singh
|572
|4
|Gaurav
|569
|4
|Shobhit Kumar
|569
|4
|Shivani Verma
|569
|5
|Niteesh Kumar
|568
|5
|Anshika Baghel
|568
|5
|Himanshi Vishwakarma
|568
|6
|Rishabh Singh
|567
|6
|Ujjwal Tomar
|567
|6
|Nishant Patel
|567
|6
|Diksha Pandey
|567
|6
|Arpit Yadav
|567
|7
|Arpit Verma
|566
|7
|Kajal
|566
|7
|Astha Srivastava
|566
|7
|Deepika
|566
|8
|Naman
|565
|8
|Ankit Aghnihotri
|565
|8
|Akash Rawat
|565
|8
|Shristhi
|565
|8
|Bhanvi Dwivedi
|565
|9
|Shobhit Verma
|564
|9
|Roshan Chaurasiya
|564
|9
|Ankush Dubey
|564
|9
|Akash Khushwaha
|564
|9
|Alisha Ansari
|564
|9
|Gargi Yadav
|564
|10
|Arshad Iqbal
|563
|10
|Vaishali Sharma
|563
|10
|Arshima Sheikh
|563
|10
|Alka Singh
|563
UP Board Result 2020: How To Check UP Board Class 10th Result 2020
- Visit the official website upresults.nic.in
- Click on the link that reads 'UP Board Result 2020 Class 10
- Enter your roll number and other required details
- Click on submit
- Your UP Board Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
- Download the UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 for future reference
UP Board Result 2020: Websites To Check UP Board Class 10th Result 2020
Students may check their UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 on the below-listed websites
- upmsp.edu.in
- upresults.nic.in
- upmspresults.up.nic.in
