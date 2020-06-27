UP Board Class 10 Result 2020: Riya Jain of Baghpat tops Class 10 exams. List of top 10 scorers

Image Source : FILE PHOTO UP Board Class 10 Result 2020 were declared on Saturday. (Representational image)

UP Board Class 10 Result 2020: The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) on Saturday announced Class 10 Board examination results. Scoring maximum marks in the high school examination, Riya Jain from Baghpat, has emerged as the topper in UP Board Class 10 exams in 2020.

Riya Jain has scored 96.67 per cent marks in Class 10 board exams. While Riya Jain has topped UP Board Class 10 exams, Abhimanyu Verma with 95.83 per cent and Yogesh Pratap Singh with 95.33 per cent have secured second and third positions respectively.

In UP Board Class 10 result 2020, the overall pass percentage stood at 83.31 per cent.

In 2020 UP Board exams, a total of 56 lakh students were registered for the examination out of which around 5 lakh students had skipped the exams. Out of the 56 lakh students, over 30 lakh students registered for UP Board Class 10 exams while over 25 lakh registered for intermediate Class 12 examinations.

UP Board Class 10 Result: List of top 10 scorers

Rank Student Name Marks out of 600 1 Riya Jain 580 2 Abhimanya Verma 575 3 Yogesh Pratap Singh 572 4 Gaurav 569 4 Shobhit Kumar 569 4 Shivani Verma 569 5 Niteesh Kumar 568 5 Anshika Baghel 568 5 Himanshi Vishwakarma 568 6 Rishabh Singh 567 6 Ujjwal Tomar 567 6 Nishant Patel 567 6 Diksha Pandey 567 6 Arpit Yadav 567 7 Arpit Verma 566 7 Kajal 566 7 Astha Srivastava 566 7 Deepika 566 8 Naman 565 8 Ankit Aghnihotri 565 8 Akash Rawat 565 8 Shristhi 565 8 Bhanvi Dwivedi 565 9 Shobhit Verma 564 9 Roshan Chaurasiya 564 9 Ankush Dubey 564 9 Akash Khushwaha 564 9 Alisha Ansari 564 9 Gargi Yadav 564 10 Arshad Iqbal 563 10 Vaishali Sharma 563 10 Arshima Sheikh 563 10 Alka Singh 563

UP Board Result 2020: How To Check UP Board Class 10th Result 2020

Visit the official website upresults.nic.in Click on the link that reads 'UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 Enter your roll number and other required details Click on submit Your UP Board Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen Download the UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 for future reference

UP Board Result 2020: Websites To Check UP Board Class 10th Result 2020

Students may check their UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 on the below-listed websites

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

ALSO READ | UP Board Result 2020: UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 DECLARED. Direct link to download UPMSP 12th Result 2020

ALSO READ | UP Board Result 2020: UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 DECLARED. Direct link to check UPMSP Result 2020

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage