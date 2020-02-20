SSC JHT Final Result 2018: Staff Selection Commission to announce JHT 2018 Result today. Direct Link

SSC JHT Final Result 2018: Staff Selection Commission to announce JHT 2018 Result today. Direct Link

SSC JHT Final Result 2018: How to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce SSC JHT Final Result 2018 on Thursday. Candidates who had appeared for JHT Exam 2018 can check their results on official website -- ssc.nic.in -- once they are released. The Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018 was notified in November 2018.

Step 1: Visit the offiical website of SSC -- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on link 'SSC JHT 2018 Final Result'

Step 3: Final merit list will open

Step 4: Spot your name and roll number in the merit list

SSC JHT Final Result 2018: More details

SSC had conducted its paper 1 and paper 2 exams in January and May, respectively. Those who managed to clear both the exams appeared for document verification round from September 30 onward. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had conducted the recruitment drive against 115 vacancies which was then reduced to 104. The online registration process had ended on November 19.