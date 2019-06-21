Image Source : ORRISARESULTS.NIC.IN Odisha Class 12 Result 2019

Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 for Arts, Commerce to be declared today at this time; Direct link to download scorecard

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) will announce the Odisha 12th Result 2019 for Arts, Commerce stream today at 3:30 pm at the website -- orrisaresults.nic.in

Earlier, the CHSE had announced the Odisha Class 12 Science Result 2019 on June 3. After a three-week-long wait and amid speculations about the Arts and Commerce result date, the board had finally decided to declare the Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2019 and Odisha Class 12 Commerce Result 2019. To check their Odisha Plus Two Results 2019 for Arts and Commerce, the students are required to login to the official website and provide the requisite credentials. They are advised to keep the essential documents handy while checking their Odisha 12th Result 2019.

Steps to check Odisha 12th Result 2019 for Arts, Commerce stream:

Step 1: Visit the website -- orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says, "+2 Instant Examination Result (Arts/Commerce/Vocational)-2019".

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number at the given slot.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Download and take the printout of your Orissa Class 12 Arts and Commerce result 2019.

About Odisha 12th Result 2019 for Arts, Commerce stream:

The Odisha 12th Arts and Commerce examination 2019 was conducted by CHSE from March 7 to March 30 this year. The Odisha Class 12 Board exam was held at 1903 centers across the state.

The students can get the original mark sheet of Odisha Class 12 Arts and Commerce result 2019 from their respective schools/institutions.