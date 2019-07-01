Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE JNUEE, CEEB Results 2019

JNUEE, CEEB Results 2019 Declared: Check your score at ntajnu.ac.in; Direct link to Result page

JNUEE Results 2019, CEEB Results 2019 | The National Testing Agency has announced the result of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam at the official website -- ntajnu.ac.in. NTA JNUEE Results 2019 has been declared for PG programmes i.e MA. MSc, M.Tech, MPH, PGD, COP, ADOP and MCA. With this, the board has also declared the CEEB Result 2019. Candidates appeared for JNUEE and CEEB Exams can check their results through the direct link given below.

JNUEE Exam 2019 and CEEB Exam 2019 were held from May 27 to May 30. Prior to this, NTA had released M.Phil and Ph.D Results 2019.

As many as 1,16,558 people had applied for the admissions at JNU. The University offers 3, 383 seats out of which 1,043 seats are for MPhil and PhD courses seats.