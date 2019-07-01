JNUEE, CEEB Results 2019 Declared: Check your score at ntajnu.ac.in; Direct link to Result page
JNUEE Results 2019, CEEB Results 2019 | The National Testing Agency has announced the result of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam at the official website -- ntajnu.ac.in. NTA JNUEE Results 2019 has been declared for PG programmes i.e MA. MSc, M.Tech, MPH, PGD, COP, ADOP and MCA. With this, the board has also declared the CEEB Result 2019. Candidates appeared for JNUEE and CEEB Exams can check their results through the direct link given below.