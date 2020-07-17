JAC 12th Result 2020 LIVE: Jharkhand Board Class 12 result delayed; to be out at 5 pm today

Image Source : INDIA TV JAC 12th Result 2020 IVE UPDATES

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE: The Jharkhand Academic Council or (JAC) will announce the results of Jharkhand Board Class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts examination 2020 at 5 pm today, Friday, 17 July instead of scheduled time at 1 pm. The 2,34,363 students who had appeared in the intermediate exam will get their results via websites- jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The exam was conducted from February 11 to 28. A total of 1.29 lakh (1,29,263) students appeared in the Arts stream, Commerce- 28,515, Science- 76,585. The results are usually released in May, however, this year it saw a delay due to a steep rise in the coronavirus cases.

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates:

12: 45 pm: JAC 12th Result 2020 Declaration Delayed

The announcement of JAC 12th Board Exams has been postponed by 5pm today. The result was earlier to be announced at 1pm today.

12:00 pm: How to check JAC results via app

The students can check the results through other apps available at the Google Play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. To check result, students have to visit the official website and click on the Jharkhand JAC Intermediate results links.

11:30 am: How to check JAC 12th result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official websites- jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, jacresults.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

10:30 am: Official websited to check results

Students who had appeared in the JAC 12th Board Exams 2020, can check their results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

09:43 am: Students appeared in 12th exam

Over 2.34 lakh (2,34,363) students appeared in the intermediate exam this year that was conducted from February 11 to 28. A total of 1.29 lakh (1,29,263) students appeared in the Arts stream, Commerce- 28,515, Science- 76,585

