Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

Indian Navy SSR AA Result 2020: The results of the online test for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Artificer Apprentice (AA) has been released by the Indian Navy. 

New Delhi Published on: March 19, 2020 17:54 IST
Indian Navy, SSR AA Result 2020: The results of the online test for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Artificer Apprentice (AA) has been released by the Indian Navy. Candidates who have appeared in the Indian Navy AA SSR Exam for August batch 2020 can download Indian Navy Result from official website-- joinindiannavy.com.

How to Download Indian Navy SSR AA Result 2020?

1. Visit the official website-- joinindiannavy.com

2. On the homepage, click on 'Login' tab 

3. Click on ‘View Result for SSR, AA’ link

4. Your Indian Navy SSR AA Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen 

5. Download and a printout for future reference

Direct Link to download Indian Navy SSR AA Result 2020

Indian Navy SSR AA Exam was held in the month of February 2020. Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Physical Fitness Test (PFT). Candidates who qualify Indian Navy SSR AA PFT will be called for Medical Exam.

According to the official notification, "Approximately 8000 candidates will be called for PFT and Preliminary  Recruitment Medical  Examination. Allocation of centres for  PFT  and  Preliminary  Recruitment  Medical  Examination will be at the discretion of the Indian  Navy. The  qualifying  cut  off  marks  for  appearing  in  PFT  &  Preliminary Recruitment Medical may vary from State to State for SSR entry"

 

