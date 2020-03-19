Image Source : FILE Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

Indian Navy, SSR AA Result 2020: The results of the online test for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Artificer Apprentice (AA) has been released by the Indian Navy. Candidates who have appeared in the Indian Navy AA SSR Exam for August batch 2020 can download Indian Navy Result from official website-- joinindiannavy.com.

How to Download Indian Navy SSR AA Result 2020?

1. Visit the official website-- joinindiannavy.com

2. On the homepage, click on 'Login' tab

3. Click on ‘View Result for SSR, AA’ link

4. Your Indian Navy SSR AA Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and a printout for future reference

Indian Navy SSR AA Exam was held in the month of February 2020. Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Physical Fitness Test (PFT). Candidates who qualify Indian Navy SSR AA PFT will be called for Medical Exam.

According to the official notification, "Approximately 8000 candidates will be called for PFT and Preliminary Recruitment Medical Examination. Allocation of centres for PFT and Preliminary Recruitment Medical Examination will be at the discretion of the Indian Navy. The qualifying cut off marks for appearing in PFT & Preliminary Recruitment Medical may vary from State to State for SSR entry"