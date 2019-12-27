CDAC C-CAT Result 2019: C-CAT Results to be out shortly | Live Updates

How to check CDAC C-CAT Result 2019:

The Centre for Development and Advanced Computing will declare CDAC C-CAT Results shortly. The CDAC, Common Admission Test or C-CAT Result will be released on the official website -- cdac.in. Candidates who had appeared for CDAC C-CAT Exam can keep a check on cdac.in to get their CDAC C-CAT Result 2019. We are also providing you with a direct link which will be activated once CDAC C-CAT Result 2019 is released. The Centre for Development of the exam was conducted by Advanced Computing (CDAC) on December 8 and December 15.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CDAC C-CAT 2019 -- cdac.in.

Step 2: Click on the CDAC CAT result link.

Step 3: Enter your Login credentials in the CDAC Result 2019 link.

Step 4: Download the result for further reference.

CDAC C-CAT: Selection Process

For candidates who are selected through C-CAT, the classes would begin on February 18.

The candidates will be allocated seats strictly based on the order of preferences of courses and centers allotted during the counselling.

The counselling process will begin after declaration of results. It will go on till January 6.

The first round of seat allocation will be declared on January 8.

CDAC C-CAT: More details

Through C-CAT, CDAC grants admission in:

Internet of Things

Artificial Intelligence

Mobile Computing

System Software Development

Advanced Secure Software Development

HPC System Administration

Embedded Systems Design

VLSI Design

Biomedical Instrumentation and Health Informatics

Geoinformatics (PG-DGi)

Advanced Computing (PG-DAC)

Big Data Analytics

IT Infrastructure

Systems and Security

About CDAC:

CDAC is the premier organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for carrying out research in IT, Electronics and associated areas.