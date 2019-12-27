CDAC C-CAT Result 2019: C-CAT Results to be out shortly | Live Updates

CDAC C-CAT Result 2019: C-CAT Results to be out shortly | Live UpdatesCDAC C-CAT Result 2019 Live Updates: The Centre for Development and Advanced Computing will declare CDAC C-CAT Results shortly. The CDAC, Common Admission Test or C-CAT Result will be released on the official website -- cdac.in. Candidates who had appeared for CDAC C-CAT Exam can keep a check on cdac.in to get their CDAC C-CAT Result 2019. We are also providing you with a direct link which will be activated once CDAC C-CAT Result 2019 is released. The Centre for Development of the exam was conducted by Advanced Computing (CDAC) on December 8 and December 15.
How to check CDAC C-CAT Result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website of CDAC C-CAT 2019 -- cdac.in.
Step 2: Click on the CDAC CAT result link.
Step 3: Enter your Login credentials in the CDAC Result 2019 link.
Step 4: Download the result for further reference.
CDAC C-CAT: Selection Process
- For candidates who are selected through C-CAT, the classes would begin on February 18.
- The candidates will be allocated seats strictly based on the order of preferences of courses and centers allotted during the counselling.
- The counselling process will begin after declaration of results. It will go on till January 6.
- The first round of seat allocation will be declared on January 8.
CDAC C-CAT: More details
Through C-CAT, CDAC grants admission in:
- Internet of Things
- Artificial Intelligence
- Mobile Computing
- System Software Development
- Advanced Secure Software Development
- HPC System Administration
- Embedded Systems Design
- VLSI Design
- Biomedical Instrumentation and Health Informatics
- Geoinformatics (PG-DGi)
- Advanced Computing (PG-DAC)
- Big Data Analytics
- IT Infrastructure
- Systems and Security
CDAC C-CAT Result 2019: Direct Link to C-CAT Results
About CDAC:
CDAC is the premier organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for carrying out research in IT, Electronics and associated areas.