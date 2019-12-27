Friday, December 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Exam Results News
  5. CDAC C-CAT Result 2019: C-CAT Results to be out shortly | Live Updates

CDAC C-CAT Result 2019: C-CAT Results to be out shortly | Live Updates

CDAC C-CAT Result 2019 Live Updates: The Centre for Development and Advanced Computing will declare CDAC C-CAT Results shortly. The CDAC, Common Admission Test or C-CAT Result will be released on the official website -- cdac.in.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2019 18:30 IST
CDAC C-CAT Result 2019: C-CAT Results to be out shortly |

CDAC C-CAT Result 2019: C-CAT Results to be out shortly | Live Updates

CDAC C-CAT Result 2019: C-CAT Results to be out shortly | Live Updates

CDAC C-CAT Result 2019 Live Updates: The Centre for Development and Advanced Computing will declare CDAC C-CAT Results shortly. The CDAC, Common Admission Test or C-CAT Result will be released on the official website -- cdac.in. Candidates who had appeared for CDAC C-CAT Exam can keep a check on cdac.in to get their CDAC C-CAT Result 2019. We are also providing you with a direct link which will be activated once CDAC C-CAT Result 2019 is released. The Centre for Development of the exam was conducted by Advanced Computing (CDAC) on December 8 and December 15.

How to check CDAC C-CAT Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CDAC C-CAT 2019 -- cdac.in.

Step 2: Click on the CDAC CAT result link.

Step 3: Enter your Login credentials in the CDAC Result 2019 link.

Step 4: Download the result for further reference.

CDAC C-CAT: Selection Process

  • For candidates who are selected through C-CAT, the classes would begin on February 18. 
  • The candidates will be allocated seats strictly based on the order of preferences of courses and centers allotted during the counselling.
  • The counselling process will begin after declaration of results. It will go on till January 6. 
  • The first round of seat allocation will be declared on January 8.

CDAC C-CAT: More details

Through C-CAT, CDAC grants admission in:

  • Internet of Things
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Mobile Computing
  • System Software Development
  • Advanced Secure Software Development
  • HPC System Administration
  • Embedded Systems Design
  • VLSI Design
  • Biomedical Instrumentation and Health Informatics
  • Geoinformatics (PG-DGi)
  • Advanced Computing (PG-DAC)
  • Big Data Analytics
  • IT Infrastructure
  • Systems and Security

 

CDAC C-CAT Result 2019: Direct Link to C-CAT Results

About CDAC:

CDAC is the premier organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for carrying out research in IT, Electronics and associated areas.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News