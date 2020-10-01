Bihar BEd CET 2020 Result declared. Direct link to download

Bihar BEd CET 2020 Result: The exam result for the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test 2020 has been released by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) on the official website. Candidates who had appeared for the Bihar BEd CET examination can check their results online at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.
They can also click on the direct link provided below to check and download Bihar BEd CET 2020 result.
Bihar BEd CET 2020 Result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website -- bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.
Step 2: Click on the link -- Bihar BEd CET 2020 result notification
Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.
Step 5: Download the result and take a printout
Bihar BEd CET 2020 Result: Direct Link
Direct link to check Bihar BEd CET 2020 result
The Bihar BEd CET 2020 examination was conducted on September 22. Over 1 lakh students appeared for the examination.