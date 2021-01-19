TANCET 2021 registration to begin today. Get direct link, steps to apply

Image Source : PTI TANCET 2021 registration to begin today

TANCET 2021: The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2021 (TANCET 2021) application will begin today at 10 am on the official website -- tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates seeking admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan programmes at TANCET participating institutions can register online by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below. The direct link will be activated as soon as the application window will open.

TANCET 2021: Important dates

The last date for TANCET 2021 online application is February 12, while the students will be able to apply till 5 pm on that day. The TANCET 2021 will be held on March 20-21 and TANCET 2021 admit cards will be released on March 5.

TANCET 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website -- tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click the TANCET Registration link and then on Register Button

Step 3: Fill the TANCET 2021 application form

Step 4: Submit and pay the TANCET 2021 application fee

Step 6: Download the TANCET 2021 application

TANCET 2021: Documents required for registration

Classes 10 and 12 Certificates and mark sheets

Diploma registration and roll number

Passport size photograph

Category certificates if applicable

Digital signature in PDF format

Valid email id

Phone number

Online banking facility

About TANCET 2021

The postgraduate entrance test, TANCET 2021, is considered by Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges), and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions).

Latest Education News