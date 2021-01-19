TANCET 2021 registration to begin today. Get direct link, steps to apply

TANCET 2021: The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2021 (TANCET 2021) application will begin today at 10 am on the official website -- tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates seeking admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan programmes at TANCET participating institutions can register online by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided below. The direct link will be activated as soon as the application window will open.
TANCET 2021: Important dates
The last date for TANCET 2021 online application is February 12, while the students will be able to apply till 5 pm on that day. The TANCET 2021 will be held on March 20-21 and TANCET 2021 admit cards will be released on March 5.
TANCET 2021: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website -- tancet.annauniv.edu
Step 2: Click the TANCET Registration link and then on Register Button
Step 3: Fill the TANCET 2021 application form
Step 4: Submit and pay the TANCET 2021 application fee
Step 6: Download the TANCET 2021 application
TANCET 2021: Documents required for registration
- Classes 10 and 12 Certificates and mark sheets
- Diploma registration and roll number
- Passport size photograph
- Category certificates if applicable
- Digital signature in PDF format
- Valid email id
- Phone number
- Online banking facility
About TANCET 2021
The postgraduate entrance test, TANCET 2021, is considered by Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges), and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions).