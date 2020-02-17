ISRO Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for 182 posts; salary upto Rs 45,000. Check details

Image Source : FILE ISRO Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for various posts in ISRO; salary upto Rs 45,000. Check details

ISRO Recruitment 2020: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has invited applications for the post of Technician- B, Draughtsman- B, Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant, Hindi Typist, Catering Attendant- A, Cook, Firemen- A, Heavy Vehicle Driver- A, Light Vehicle Driver- A. Candidates who are interested to apply for the mentioned posts should submit their forms in the prescribed format before the last date.

ISRO Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply

Candidates should note that the last date to submit online application registration for ISRO Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Technician Recruitment 2020 is February 15, 2020. Also, the last date to submit applications for IBPS DGM Recruitment 2020 is March 6, 2020.

ISRO Recruitment 2020: Details on vacancy

Applications invited for Engineers and Technicians Posts. Candidates can apply for the mentioned posts on the official website www.isro.gov.in.

ISRO Recruitment 2020: Other vacancies

Technician- B: 102

Draughtsman- B: 3

technical assistant: 41

library assistant: 4

scientific assistant: 7

Hindi typist: 2

Catering Attendant- 'A': 5

cook: 5

4 for fireman- 'A': 4

Light Vehicle Driver- 'A': 4

Heavy Vehicle Driver- 'A': 5

ISRO Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

For Technician- B: Candidates who have passed his or her class 10 exams. With this ITI/NCVT Certificate in Related Trade from recognized university.

For Draughtsman- B: Candidates who have passed his or her class 10 exams. With this ITI/NCVT Certificate in Related Trade from recognized university.

For Technician - Assistant: The candidate must have a diploma in Related Trade with first division from a recognized university.

For Library Assistant: Candidate must have a bachelor's degree with first-class in library science, Library and Information Science from a recognized university.

For Scientific Assistant: The candidate must have a bachelor's degree in BSc with a related subject and first division mark from a recognized university.

For Hindi Typist: The candidate must have a bachelor's degree in any stream from a recognized university. With this, he or she must have a Hindi typing speed of 25 wpm.

For Catering Attendant- A: Candidates who have passed their class 10th board exams are eligible for it.

For Cook: Candidates who have passed their class 10th board exams are eligible for it.

For Fireman: Candidates who have passed their class 10th board exams are eligible for it.

For Heavy Vehicle Driver: Candidates who have passed their class 10th board exams and have an HMV driving license with 5 years of experience can apply for the position.

For Light Vehicle Driver: Candidates who have passed their class 10th board exams and have an LMV driving license with 5 years of experience can apply for the position.

ISRO Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

For Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant, Technician B, Cook, Heavy Vehicle Driver A', and Light Vehicle Driver A' vacancies, the age limit should be between 18-35 years.

For Hindi Typist, and Catering Attendant-A' posts candidate should be between 18-26 years old, while for Fireman-A posts, the age limit should be between 18-25 years.

ISRO Recruitment 2020: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid a salary of up to Rs 44,900 per month based on their qualifications.

How to apply for ISRO Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for ISRO Recruitment 2020 through the online mode before the closure of the application. Candidates can refer to the ISRO official notification PDF for more details.

Also Read: BSF Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for head constable, SI and other posts. Get details here