BSF Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for head constable, SI and other posts. Get details here

BSF Recruitment 2020 Latest News: The Border Security Force, New Delhi, has invited online application of male candidates for the posts of Head Constable, Sub Inspector, Group B and C posts in water wing. The Directorate General Border Security Force, New Delhi announced the vacancies through an official notification. As many as 317 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The aspirants can visit the official website to apply for the same. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

BSF Recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Posts Number SI (Master) 5 SI (Engine Driver) 9 SI (Workshop) 3 HC (Master) 56 HC (Engine Driver) 68 Mechanic (Diesel/Petrol Engine) 7 Electrician 2 AC Technician 2 Electronics 1 Machinist 1 Carpenter 1 Plumber 2 CT (Crew) 160 Total 317

BSF Recruitment 2020: Educational qualification

For the posts of SI (Master), the candidate should be Class 12 pass or its equivalent from a recognised board or university.

For SI (Engine Driver), the candidates should be 10+2 or it's equivalent from a recognised board or university.

For the posts of SI (Workshop), the applicant should have a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical from a recognised university/institute.

For the post of HC (Master), the candidate should be Class 10 pass/matriculation from a recognised board.

For the posts of HC Workshop, the candidate should be passed matriculation from a recognised board, Industrial Training Institute Diploma in respective trade (i.e. Motor Mechanic (Diesel/Petrol Engine) Machinist/Carpentry/Electrician/Air conditioner Technician/Electronics and Plumbing) from a recognised institution.

BSF Recruitment 2020: Age limit

For the posts of SI (Master) and SI (Engine Driver), the candidate should be in the age group of 22 to 28 years.

For the remaining posts, the candidates should be in the age group of 20 to 26 years.

According to the notification, the candidates from the reserved categories will get the age relaxation as per the government norms.

BSF Recruitment 2020: Examination fee

The examination fee for SI (Master), SI (Workshop) and SI (Engine Driver) posts is Rs 200.

For the posts of HC (Master), HC (Workshop), HC (Engine Driver) and CT (Crew), the examination fee is Rs 100.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST, BSF candidates and ex-servicemen are exempted from making payment of the examination fee.

How to apply for BSF Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for BSF Recruitment 2020 through the online mode before the closure of the application. Candidates can refer to the BSF official notification PDF for more details.