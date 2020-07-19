Image Source : PTI AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020: Andhra Pradesh Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment exam postponed. Check details

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment Exam 2020 that was scheduled to be conducted in the second week of August has been postponed, due to coronavirus outbreak. The AP GS/VS exam was scheduled to be held from August 9 to 14.

In a recent tweet, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, IAS, Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday said, “GS/VS Exam. in A.P. - It is to inform all concerned that due to COVID-19, GS/VS Recruitment Exams. are NOT being conducted in 2nd week of August 2020 as announced earlier. Fresh dates/schedule will be announced in due course.”

GS/VS Exam. in A.P. - It is to inform all concerned that due to COVID-19, GS/VS Recruitment Exams. are NOT being conducted in 2nd week of August 2020 as announced earlier. Fresh dates/schedule will be announced in due course. — Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (@gkd600) July 19, 2020

AP Grama Sachivayalam recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 14,062 Grama Secretariat and 2,146 Ward Secretariat vacancies. The AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment notification for 2020 was released in January 2020. Over 11.06 lakh candidates have applied for the AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment examination 2020.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam will be filling up the vacancies for various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, village revenue officer, ANMs/ Multi purpose health assistant (female), village fisheries assistant, village horticulture assistant, village agriculture assistant, village sericulture assistant , Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant / Ward Women & Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (Female), Engineering Assistant (Grade-II), Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant, Village Surveyor (Grade-III), Welfare and Education Assistant, Ward Administrative Secretary, Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary, Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) and Ward welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II).

