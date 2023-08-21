CM Arvind Kejriwal orders suspension of WCD officer accused of raping minor, seeks report by 5 pm

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: In a major development, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the suspension of a Delhi government officer accused of raping a minor several times and impregnating her, on Monday. CM Kejriwal has also sought a report from Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 5 pm, officials said. The officer of the Delhi government's women and child development department has been booked for allegedly raping his friend's minor daughter several times and impregnating her, police had said on Sunday.

The girl was staying with the accused - a deputy director in the department - and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020. On rape accused Delhi Govt official, AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "This is a horrific incident...This incident has shamed humanity. Action should have been taken by now. Since action was not taken, CM Arvind Kejriwal has himself ordered the suspension of the official..."

Taking cognisance of the matter, Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women said, "A government officer who was sitting on the post of Deputy Director in the Women and Child Development Department for so long, has been accused of raping a 16-year-old minor girl and when she got pregnant, he and his wife tried to abort the pregnancy. We have issued notice to Delhi Police, why is he not arrested yet, we are also issuing a notice to Delhi govt because we want to know what are the complaints against him and what actions have been taken against him..."

Senior official accused of allegedly raping his friend's 14-year-old daughter

The senior officer of the Delhi government's Woman and Child Development Department has been accused of allegedly raping his friend's 14-year-old daughter over several months. A case of child abuse has been registered on this allegation against the officer.

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the senior officer under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for probing child abuse cases. The official's wife has also been charged in the case for allegedly aiding him in the child's abuse.

Accused bought the girl home after the death of her father

According to the information, the minor girl is a student of class XII and her father passed away in the year 2020, after which the accused brought his close friend's daughter to his home.

It is alleged that he raped the minor girl several times between 2020 and 2021. It is alleged that when the teen became pregnant, the accused informed his wife. The official's wife asked her son to get medicines for pregnancy termination and gave them to the girl.

The girl narrated whole incident during counselling session

The matter came to light only when the girl recently narrated the incident to a counsellor at a hospital where she was admitted following an anxiety attack.

