Delhi govt officer raped friend's minor daughter, his wife terminated teen’s pregnancy

A senior officer of the Delhi government’s Woman and Child Development Department has been accused of allegedly raping his friend's 14-year-old daughter over several months. A case of child abuse has been registered on this allegation against the officer.

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the senior officer under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for probing child abuse cases. The official's wife has also been charged in the case for allegedly aiding him in the child's abuse.

Accused bought the girl home after the death of her father

According to the information, the minor girl is a student of class XII and her father passed away in the year 2020, after which the accused brought his close friend's daughter to his home.

It is alleged that he raped the minor girl several times between 2020 and 2021. It is alleged that when the teen became pregnant, the accused informed his wife. The official's wife asked her son to get medicines for pregnancy termination and gave them to the girl.

The girl narrated whole incident during counselling session

The matter came to light only when the girl recently narrated the incident to a counsellor at a hospital where she was admitted following an anxiety attack.

According to the police, the girl returned home with her mother in January 2021 when she came to meet her. She had an anxiety attack in August this year and her mother admitted her to St Stephens’ hospital, where the girl narrated the whole incident during the counselling session, the officer added.

Later, the hospital informed the Burari police station and a case was registered against the accused. In her complaint, she told the police that the officer had sexually assaulted her several times and his wife terminated her pregnancy at home.

The girl is currently under treatment and her statement is yet to be recorded before a magistrate. Delhi Police are conducting a further probe into the serious allegations levelled against the top official.

(With PTI inputs)

