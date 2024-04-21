Over 1.7 lakh residents in Delhi to cast their votes from home, May 3 last date for registration

In significant news, around 1.7 lakh people (including the elderly aged 85 and older and people with disabilities) can avail of the vote-from-home facilities in Delhi.
The significant news comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI), for the first time, provided the facility of home voting for the elderly and persons with disabilities in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Significantly, for the people in Delhi waiting to avail of the facility, the registration will begin on April 29, the date of notification of the Delhi elections, and will continue for five days, i.e., till May 3.
About Home Voting Facility:
- Who can avail of the facility?
People aged 85 years or above and individuals with disabilities (PwDs) meeting the 40% disability criteria can avail of the vote from home facility.
- When can eligible voters register for this facility?
Eligible voters can register for the facility starting from April 29 and will continue for five days until May 3.
- How can eligible voters register for this facility?
Eligible voters can register for the facility by filling out Form 12D. Booth level officials (BLOs) will help in the registration process and will collect the completed forms from the voter's residence.
- Is there a mobile application available for registration?
Yes, persons with disabilities can register themselves through the Election Commission's mobile application called 'Saksham'.
- What happens after registration?
The contesting candidates will also receive a list of registered voters to maintain transparency, and they can choose a representative to accompany polling station members during the voting process.
- When can eligible voters cast their votes?
Eligible voters can cast their votes almost a week before the actual voting day, which is scheduled for May 26. They will receive notifications via text message about the days when the home voting facility will be active.
- How is transparency ensured in the voting process?
In order to ensure the transparency, the entire voting process is recorded on video. Additionally, candidates and their representatives are allowed to witness the process to ensure accountability and fairness.