Over 1.7 lakh residents in Delhi to cast their votes from home, May 3 last date for registration

In significant news, around 1.7 lakh people (including the elderly aged 85 and older and people with disabilities) can avail of the vote-from-home facilities in Delhi.

The significant news comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI), for the first time, provided the facility of home voting for the elderly and persons with disabilities in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Significantly, for the people in Delhi waiting to avail of the facility, the registration will begin on April 29, the date of notification of the Delhi elections, and will continue for five days, i.e., till May 3.

About Home Voting Facility: