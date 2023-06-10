Delhi's maximum temperature likely to settle at 40°C; very light rain predicted during day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi's maximum temperature is likely to settle at 40°C on Jun 10

Delhi weather: In its latest bulletin, India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average. The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky and very light rain with strong surface winds during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 49 per cent, the IMD said. Earlier on June 9, the IMD predicted that Delhi will experience hotter days with clear skies and dry weather over the next few days.

IMD predicts normal to above-normal maximum temperatures in June

"During June, normal to above-normal maximum temperatures are likely across most parts of the country, except for the extreme north and some parts of the southern peninsular region," it had said.

The IMD's extended range model guidance shows improved rainfall activity in northwest India in the fourth week of June and the first week of July.

Research shows a delay in the monsoon onset over Kerala (MOK) does not necessarily mean a delay in the monsoon onset over northwest India. However, a delay in the MOK is generally associated with a delay in onset at least over the southern states and Mumbai. Normally, the rain-bearing system reaches Delhi by June 27.

Delhi AQI in 'moderate' category

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 126 at 8 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

