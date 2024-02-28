'Delhi Solar Policy designed to benefit some electric companies': LG Saxena rejects Kejriwal's announcement

Also, he asked the Delhi government whether the new policy included the subsidy offered by the Centre to the people. As of now, solar energy systems with a capacity of up to 2 kW are eligible for a subsidy of up to Rs 30,000/ kW. Moreover, for a system capacity of 3kW, consumers can avail of a subsidy of Rs 78,000. For all system capacities exceeding 3kW, a fixed subsidy of Rs 78,000 will be provided.

Notably, on January 29, the Delhi government formulated the Delhi Solar Policy 2024, which it claimed to ensure zero electricity bills. Making amendments to State Solar Policy 2016 that resulted in 1500 MW of solar power installed capacity in Delhi, Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has come out with a more consumer-friendly Solar Policy 2024 that will provide 4500 megawatts of installed capacity of solar power in Delhi by 2027.

Addressing media persons, CM Kejriwal said that the Delhi Solar Policy 2016, announced in the first term of the AAP government after coming to power in 2015, laid the foundation for solar adoption in Delhi. CM Arvind Kejriwal said the aims of Delhi Solar Policy 2024 are to reduce Delhi's air pollution and help fight inflation by bringing the electricity bills of non-subsidized residential consumers to zero and for commercial/industrial consumers to 50 per cent of their current bill. Power Minister Atishi and the Vice Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, Jasmine Shah, were also present at the press conference.

The chief minister had said as of now, the Delhi government gives 200 units of electricity free (fully subsidised) to residents and gives a subsidy of 50 per cent to those residential consumers who consume 201 to 400 units a month (partly subsidised) and for those with consumption above 400 units a month, there is no subsidy.