Delhi Services Act becomes law after President Murmu's nod

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu

Delhi Services Bill which was passed by the Parliament towards the back end of the recently concluded Monsoon Session became law after President Droupadi Murmu’s assent.

The Government of India on Saturday (August 12) issued a gazette notification on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023.

The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha through a voice vote on August 3, before facing the Opposition challenge in Rajya Sabha. The government, however, managed to pass the Bill in the Upper House with 131 votes in favour and 102 against it.

The Bill on control of transfers, postings of senior officers in Delhi government was passed by Rajya Sabha after some Opposition parties including TDP, BJD and YSRCP voted in favour of the Bill.

The Bill was passed after voting was done through slips after a technical glitch in an automated voting machine.

In Lok Sabha, the Opposition staged a walkout before the voting.

The Lok Sabha faceoff on Bill

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on the Bill at a stretch. The Opposition leaders also put forward their arguments and opposed the Bill.

Responding to their points, Amit Shah said, “The opposition's priority is to save their alliance. The opposition is not worried about Manipur...Everyone is talking about the rights of a state. But which state? Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory...The Parliament has the right to make laws for Delhi.”

Shah slammed the AAP over the issue and said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal does not intend to do service of the people.

“Kejriwal’s intention is not to do service. The Opposition including Congress is standing with the AAP for alliance,” Shah said during his address.

The Home Minister appealed to the Opposition not to indulge in politics only for forging an alliance and said that they should think about Delhi and not the alliance.

“I appeal to all sides that supporting or opposing the ordinance only to get the support of a party for election, such politics should not be done. There are various ways of forming new alliances. I appeal to the Opposition MPs to think about Delhi and not the alliance,” he said.

Stressing that an alliance will not be of any benefit to the Opposition, Shah said that Narendra Modi will return as the prime minister despite the Opposition coming on a single stage.

“Alliance will not be of advantage. Despite (Opposition) alliance, Narendra Modi will become the prime minister with the complete majority. The entire country is watching that the Opposition is backing the Delhi government for the need for an alliance,” he said.

“I want to tell Congress that after the passage of this Bill, they (AAP) will not come in alliance with you,” Shah added.

Retorting to the Home Minister, Chowdhury hit back and asked about the need for introducing the Bill.

“Delhi is not the only state, if it is done in Delhi, it can be done in other states as well. If you feel that scams are being done in Delhi, was it necessary to bring in a Bill for it? You have the power of ED, CBI, why don’t you use them? What was the haste that you brought the Bill through ordinance? You could have brought in the Bill directly. What was the extraordinary situation then? You have to tell the House,” the Congress MP asked.

The Rajya Sabha challenge

Union Home Minister on Monday tore apart the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A alliance while replying to the debate on Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Taking a swipe at the Congress party, Amit Shah said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was born opposing the Congress and used to taunt it with tons of offensive words but still the grand old party was supporting Kejriwal over Delhi Services Bill. The Home Minister said that the objective of the Delhi Services Bill is to provide efficient, corruption-free governance.

"We have not brought the bill to usurp power. This is to stop the encroachment of the Delhi government on the Centre's powers. They (AAP govt) transferred officers in Vigilance Department because files related to 'excise scam' were lying there," Shah said during the debate in the Upper House.

(With inputs from agencies)