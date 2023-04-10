Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE- REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Delhi: Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour objecting to loud music, dies after suffering miscarriage

Delhi: A 30-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly shot at by her neighbour in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area for objecting to loud music during a function, died on Sunday. Police informed that the woman died during treatment. Two accused have been arrested in this matter. The deceased has been identified as Ranju.

Woman was eight months pregnant

According to the police, the woman was eight months pregnant and also suffered a miscarriage after the incident. Detailing the incident, the police said, "A PCR call was received at around 00:15 AM on April 3 at Samaypur Badli Police Station informing that a woman has been allegedly shot by her neighbour when she asked him to stop the DJ."

The accused has been identified as Harish, added the police. Police said, "Upon receiving the information over call, the police reached the spot and found that the injured lady was already shifted to Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh Delhi. The crime scene was inspected by the crime team.

Victim had suffered a gunshot injury in her neck

"Doctors at the hospital mentioned that the victim had suffered a gunshot injury in her neck," added the police. Later, the police also recorded the statement of an eyewitness, who is the sister-in-law of the injured. In her statement, the eye-witness alleged, "Harish lives across the street in the same colony at Samaypur Badli area. On April 2, there was a programme of "kuwa pujan" of Harish's son in which DJ was playing."

Case registered against accused

"Hearing loud noise my sister-in-law Ranju and I came to the balcony and asked Harish to stop the DJ. After this, a bullet hit her which was fired by Harish who took the gun from Amit," added the eye-witness. "On the basis of the statement of the victim's sister-in-law, a case U/s 307/34 Indian Penal Code and 27 Arms Act was registered against the accused involved. Both Harish and Amit have been apprehended," said the police.

The police later also informed that they have added section 302IPC in FIR. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(with inputs from ANI)