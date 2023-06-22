Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi-NCR wakes up to pleasant weather, receives light rain early morning | VIDEO

Delhi rains: The national capital region woke up to pleasant weather after receiving light rainfall today (June 22) morning bringing respite from the scorching heat. Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi during the next two hours.

Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of ( Bawana, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red fort, Preet Vihar, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, Rajeev chowk, ITO, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Malviya Nagar), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida) Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Nuh (Haryana) Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra (UP) during next 2 hours," Tweeted RWFC New Delhi.

The RWFC provides the weather forecasts for North-West India and the Delhi NCR region. They tweeted about rain forecasts for Gurugram from the early hours of the morning, to occur until later hours. Earlier on Wednesday (June 21), several parts of Gurugram witnessed waterlogging following heavy rainfall. The water especially clogged the expressway after the rains, causing a traffic jam for up to 5 kilometers. People were highly inconvenienced as massive delays were caused, and public transport was also hindered. A bus full of passengers was stuck in the waterlogged conditions for more than an hour and could do nothing but wait.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) of Delhi, predicted thunderstorm conditions with light to moderate rain and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in some of the adjoining areas of Delhi, including Gurugram.

(With agencies inputs)

