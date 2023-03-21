Tuesday, March 21, 2023
     
Delhi excise scam: Cooperated with CBI in probe, no incriminating evidence found, Manish Sisodia tells court

Manish Sisodia's counsel, while making submissions on the bail plea of the AAP leader, said his custodial interrogation was no longer required and he was not a flight risk.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published on: March 21, 2023 15:53 IST
Manish Sisodia
Image Source : PTI Manish Sisodia

Delhi excise scam: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday told a Delhi court he has cooperated with the CBI investigation into the excise scam case and none of the searches have revealed any incriminating material against him. Delhi court has extended Manish Sisodia's custody twice.

Sisodia's counsel, while making submissions on the bail plea of the AAP leader, said his custodial interrogation was no longer required and he was not a flight risk.

 

“I am public servant but two other public servants, against whom allegations are graver have not been arrested,” his counsel contended. The lawyer for Sisodia, who was arrested on February 26 by the CBI, further said there's no documentary evidence of receiving kickbacks against him and the change in the excise policy is purely in normal course.

He said the matter of change in excise policy went to the Delhi LG and the finance secretary among others.

The CBI, however, contested by saying that the former Delhi deputy CM will be a threat to witnesses. "Manish Sisodia is definitely in a position to influence witnesses and destroy evidence in excise policy cases. Probe agency has 60 days to file chargesheet and if Sisodia comes out, investigation will be compromised." It also added, "Frequently changing of phones by Manish Sisodia, not an innocent act but done for destruction of evidence."

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

