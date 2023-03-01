Delhi: Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi to be elevated as Cabinet ministers

Follow us on Image Source : AP Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi

Delhi Cabinet: Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi, MLAs and prominent leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will be elevated as ministers in Arvind Kejriwal's Cabinet after Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain quit their respective posts. Both the AAP leaders, accused of corruption, submitted their resignations on Tuesday evening. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted their resignation. Their resignations will now be sent to Delhi LG VK Saxena.

"Due to the conspiracies of the ruling BJP at Centre, two ministers of the Delhi government are in jail today. They have resigned from their posts. It is unfortunate for the country that Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, known for their work, have been implicated in false cases by the Centre," said the AAP MLA.

"Both have submitted their resignations to the Chief Minister. There is a small cabinet in Delhi. Apart from the Chief Minister, there are six ministers. Most of the important ministries were held by these two (Sisodia and Jain). They have resigned so that the work for Delhi's development does not get affected. Soon two new ministers will be appointed in their place. We do not have any timeline for when it will be made," Bhardwaj said.

"When Satyendar Jain was not there, his ministry was also given to Manish Sisodia. He had 18 ministries. Education, Health, Industry, Home, Excise... All were with him," he added.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain the bail plea of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in CBI custody in connection with the excise policy case. The bench observed that just because the incident happened in Delhi, Sisodia cannot come to the apex court directly as he has his remedies before the trial court concerned as well as the Delhi High Court.

Jain is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was arrested in May 30, 2022.