UP Government constitutes SIT to look into Vikas Dubey's crimes

A day after Vikas Dubey was killed in police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the crimes committed by the dreaded gangster. The SIT will be headed by UP Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy. Additional Director General of police Hariram Sharma and DIG Ravindra Gaud will be part of the SIT as well. The SIT will have to submit its report by July 31.

The SIT will inquire into the following points:

What action was taken on cases filed against Vikas Dubey? Was the action enough to punish Vikas Dubey? What action was taken to cancel Vikas Dubey's bail? How many complaints were received against Vikas Dubey from members of the public? Which officer investigated these complaints and what action was taken? How many police officials came in contact with Vikas Dubey in past one year? How many colluded with him? Which officers avoided invoking NSA, Gangster Act, Goonda Act against Vikas Dubey? Why did police not know about weapons Vikas Dubey and his henchmen? Who is responsible for this? Which police officers cleared weapons license for Vikas Dubey and his gang in spite of the crimes they had committed? Why were the licenses not cancelled in spite of spate of crimes? How much property has Vikas Dubey and his henchmen acquired through illegal means? Which officers helped Vikas Dubey to acquire such property? Did Vikas Dubey capture land owned by the government? Who is responsible for such a capture? Why wasn't the land recovered?

