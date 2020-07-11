UP ADG Law & Order Prashant Kumar on Vikas Dubey encounter | Exclusive

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday, however, it also kicked up a controversy with opposition leaders raising questions on the mannerism. India TV spoke to UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar who rejected doubts raised on Vikas Dubey's encounter.

"We are following all the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in such encounters. This includes videography of post-mortem, magisterial inquiry. We will also follow guidelines for investigation," he told India TV.

"This could have been a tactical move of those who were entrusted with the responsibility of transporting him. He was a gangster so he could have been attacked and killed by someone too," Kumar said as he responded to doubts raised over the change of cars.

There is no meaning of such questions being raised, Kumar said. Sharing further details, the ADG (Law and Order) said there was heavy rainfall at the time of the incident, the car overturned and animals also came out on the road. Did you see how policemen were injured, Kumar asked. Their pistols were snatched and Dubey fired upon them. "He didn't stop firing and then the police had to retaliate," he added.

On the question why Dubey wasn't handcuffed, the cop said: "Questions would have been asked even if we handcuffed him. It is up to the team to decide if he should be handcuffed or not."

Dubey, 47, was shot dead on Friday by a team of UP police special task force (STF) when he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on an isolated stretch of the highway on the outskirts of Kanpur city.

Dubey had about 60 police FIRs registered against him including the recent ambush killing of eight policemen after midnight on July 3 outside his home in Bikru village under the Chaubeypur police station area of Kanpur district.

The police party was going to arrest Dubey in connection with a criminal case filed against him when they were trapped and shot with heavy gunfire from rooftops by Dubey and his henchmen.

