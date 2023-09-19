Uttar Pradesh: Youth slits 5-year-old's throat for touching bicycle

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Youth slits 5-year-old's throat for touching bicycle

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man allegedly slit the throat of a five-year-old girl with a sharp-edged weapon for touching his bicycle. Police on Tuesday informed that the minor died on the spot. Police have taken the accused, 21-year-old Deepak, into custody and an investigation is underway.

According to police, the incident took place in Ledhi village of Nichlaul police station area here when the girl, was playing with her friends in a garden where Deepak arrived on a bicycle.'

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aatish Kumar Singh said Deepak killed Rimjhim by slitting her throat for touching his bicycle.

Later locals informed the police, who sent the girl’s body for post-mortem. Police said they are interrogating the accused and probing the case from all possible angles.

(with inputs from PTI)