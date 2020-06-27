Image Source : PTI Minor girl raped in UP's Ballia, accused arrested

A man has been arrested in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl by luring her with the offer of a toffee, police said on Saturday. Station house officer of Revti police station Shailesh Singh said, "On June 22, the eight-year-old girl had gone to a shop to buy some items, where a person lured her by offering a toffee and later raped her."

On Friday, the girl's mother lodged a complaint and a case was registered against the shopkeeper under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO added.

Singh also informed that the girl has been sent to a hospital for medical examination.

