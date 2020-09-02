Image Source : FILE Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Sahu killed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Sahu was allegedly shot dead by a group of men who barged into his house in Indore's Tejaji Nagar on Wednesday. His daughter suffered injuries in the attack.

The police suspected a property-related dispute behind the killing. The accused fled the spot and hasn't been arrested so far.

According to ASP Shashikant, the incident took place in Umrikheda area at 1.30 am on Wednesday. The 65-year-old was at his home when a group of fie men entered his house and started thrashing him. One of the men took out a pistol and shot him.

