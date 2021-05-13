Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai: Nigerian man arrested by NCB for smuggling MDMA

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a drug peddler in Mumbai. The arrested man has been identified as Okeke Liunes Okechikwe. He is a Nigerian national.

He was arrested by the NCB on Wednesday from Vasai. He was allegedly involved in the trafficking of MDMA.

MDMA is a psychoactive drug. MDMA is banned under the NDPS Act. Commonly known as Ecstasy, it is a party drug that alters moods and perceptions.

According to the NCB, inputs were received that a Nigerian man is involved in the smuggling of banned drugs. Accordingly, officials laid a trap and apprehended the accused.

Officials also seized tablets of Ecstasy/MDMA from his possession. The arrested man had married an Indian lady to stay in the country.